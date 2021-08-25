Barbara Arbuthnot

BRADLEY — Barbara P. Arbuthnot (formerly Barbara Memenga and Barbara Brown), 70, of Bradley, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, after a short illness.
Barbara was born June 2, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Orville F. and Elizabeth P. (Ament) Arbuthnot.
She retired after serving as a school bus driver for First Student in Kankakee, after many years.
Barbara enjoyed bowling and playing Sudoku.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are her two daughters, Terria (Steve) Blanton, of Rantoul, and Brenda (Frank) Williams, of St. Anne; one son, Glen (Kerry) Brown, of St. Anne; one brother, Steven (Caron) Arbuthnot, of Cissna Park; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private memorial service will be at a later date.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.