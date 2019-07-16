Barbara J. Ahlemann, 87, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 13, 2019) at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Oakland City, Ind., the daughter of John H. and Ruth Jean (Martin) Manning. Barbara married Francis R. Ahlemann on Sept. 1, 1950, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death April 2, 2013.
Barbara was a retired employee of Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. She enjoyed gardening and doing puzzle books. She loved visiting with her family and friends.
She was a member of GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. She was a former member of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Steve Ahlemann, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Carl Wallace, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Dustin (Tandy) Ahlemann and Christopher (Kim) Ahlemann, all of Washington state; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Ahlemann, Brayden Ahlemann and Paisley; and one sister, Anne Burnes, of Bradley.
In addition to her husband, Francis R. Ahlemann, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Paul Johnson officiating. Burial was in Montgomery Cemetery in Oakland City, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Olivet Nazarene University.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
