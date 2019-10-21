Austin Edward Taft, 27, of Dixon, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at home in Dixon.
He worked for Raynor Garage Door prior to his passing.
Austin was born July 15, 1992, in Kankakee, the son of Andrew and Bridget (Lambert) Taft.
He was a member of IBEW Local Union 196 and the Local Carpenters Union. Austin enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents, Andrew and Bridget Taft, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; one brother, Brad Taft, of Dixon; paternal grandparents, F. Dennis and Diana Taft, of Dixon; and maternal grandfather, Dale Lambert, of Kankakee.
Austin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Lambert.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Sheley, from Oneighty Church in Sterling officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be directed to Suicide Prevention.
Funeral arrangements are by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
