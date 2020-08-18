Augusta Conrad

CODY, WYO. — Augusta “Gussie” Valentino Sebastiana Conrad, 87, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Cody, Wyo., on Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020). She had been a resident of the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Special Care Unit since March of 2018.
Augusta was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Mount Carmel, the daughter of Lucille Brown, and spent her early years in the Village of Browns. Augusta and her mother moved to Manteno, where Augusta attended and graduated from Our Lady Academy Boarding and Day School.
She married Dale Conrad of nearby Peotone, in 1955, and the couple settled in Peotone. In 1956, a son, Dean Alan Conrad, was born, and two years later, a daughter, Cynthia Ann Conrad was born.
Augusta became the Peotone Library Director in 1967 as the sole librarian. She served 22 years as head librarian, overseeing expansion and change. The Peotone Public Library maintained a special relationship with the Historical Society of Greater Peotone, of which Augusta was a charter member.
In retirement, Augusta and Dale moved to Cody, Wyo., which had been home to daughter, Cindy, and her husband Clay, since 1982. While in Cody, they were very active participants in the lives of their grandchildren, including, but not limited to, after-school and pregame quality time. Visits to and from the grandchildren in Illinois were always a precious time also.
Augusta was preceded in death by husband, Dale; and son-in-law, Clayton Ivanoff.
Surviving are her son, Dean, and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Conrad, of Beverly Shores, Ind.; and daughter, Cynthia Ivanoff, of Cody; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Matthew) Schneider, Matthew (Jessica) Ivanoff, Jacob (Jaime) Ivanoff, Erika (Phil) Quick and John (Emily) Conrad; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to “thank the staff and caregivers at Absoraka Assisted Living and the Cody Regional Health Special Care Memory Unit for all the wonderful and loving care she received during her time there. A special thanks to Spirit Mountain Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care provided, and for the opportunity for family to be at the bedside during her final days.”
No services are planned. Going forward, her life will be celebrated whenever a fond memory or recipe of hers is shared between family and friends.
As a memorial, people are asked to read a book if they have not in a while, or spend time with and brighten the day of someone on the dementia continuum.
