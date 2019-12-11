August A. Bosman, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at his home.
He was born July 2, 1933, in Chicago, the son of August and Leora (Bess) Bosman. August married Joan St. Germaine on June 7, 1952. She preceded him in death Feb. 27, 2014.
August proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
He was a factory material control clerk at Caterpillar for 31 years and retired in 1987. After retiring, he was a self-employed auto maintenance and repair man.
August was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, John (Dawn) Bosman, of Manteno; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy (Jimmy) Lovell, of Parsons, Tenn., and Mary (Ron) Talamantes, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Kristi (Kraig) Horstmann, Jodi (Kevin) Schaumburg, Justin (Amanda) Bosman, Nicholas Bosman, Connor Pate, Kyle Stewart and Meghan (Ben) Wolf; and seven great-grandchildren, Jayce Talamantes, Aubrey and Brynn Schaumburg, Claire and Kate Horstman, and Morgan and Finn Bosman.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
