BOURBONNAIS — Audrey L. “Sue” Papineau, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at Heritage Village in Kankakee.
She was born July 21, 1937, in Tupelo, Miss., the daughter of Francis and Ola (Stockton) Kent. Audrey married Bruno Papineau in 1955, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death April 17, 2020.
Sue worked in the dietary department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and doing yard work. Sue loved to cater dinners for her family and friends.
Sue was a member of the Kankakee First Church of God.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy Papineau, of Bourbonnais, and Dale and Lynn Papineau, of St. Anne; two daughters and one son-in-law, Patricia Papineau, of Kankakee, and Judy and Brian Christensen, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Bruno Papineau, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Nolan; her parents; two sisters, Eva Carson and Reba Pride; and one brother, Gene Kent.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!