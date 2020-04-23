KANKAKEE — Audrey J. Davis, 83, of Kankakee, passed away April 15, 2020. She passed away at Watseka Rehabilitation Center Hospice Care.
She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry J. and Margaret N. (Courtney) Cremer. Audrey married James L. Davis on June 15, 1957.
Audrey worked alongside her husband at Davis Auto Sales, the business they owned from 1961 until 2003, when the business was closed and they both retired. There, she was co-owner and bookkeeper.
She was talented, in her spare time, she enjoyed drawing, painting and other media. Audrey refurbished furniture, was a seamstress, re-upholstering cars and airplanes, even working for a short time at Kroehler Manufacturing.
Audrey was active in St. Joseph’s Church over the years as a CCD Instructor and past president of the CCW.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Davis) Sparks, of Arlington, Wash.; and a brother, Mark (Cassie) Cremer, of Ashland, Ky.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; and three brothers, Ronnie, Donnie and Jerry Cremer.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
