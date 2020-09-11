KANKAKEE — Arthur W. Schumacher, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born April 22, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Helmuth and Emma (Raddatz) Schumacher. Arthur married Sharon Stenzoski on Aug. 31, 1963, in Chicago.
Arthur proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as Sergeant where he was active for six months during the Vietnam Conflict and in the Reserves for four years. He was the owner of Star Manufacturing in Chicago Heights. He was an avid Civil War enthusiast and the founding member of Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable. Arthur enjoyed traveling and loved going to Hilton Head, cruises and his recent European travels. He was also a longtime avid Chicago Cubs fan and sports fanatic and enjoyed watching all Olympic Sports.
His wife, Sharon, of Kankakee survives, as well as a son and daughter-in-law, Grant (Becky) Schumacher, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey Schumacher and Mike Nissley, of Chicago, and Tammy (A.J.) DiOrio, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Danny and Elisa DiOrio, Josey and Meadow Schumacher, and Indy and Penny Zelasko; and great-grandchild, Nikkita DiOrio. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Beverly) Schumacher, of Vermont; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister, Jerilyn Schumacher.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
