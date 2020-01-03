Arthur Nyc

MT. JULIET, TENN. — Arthur Victor Nyc, 92, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019).
He was born April 23, 1927, in Cicero, the son of Jar C. and Katherina Cechmanek Nyc. His parents preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his former wife, Claire Monnette Nyc; daughter, Victoria Nyc Jones; grandson, Addison Jones; sisters, Rose Mottl and Lillian Jason; and brothers-in-law, Irvin Mottl and Ollie Jason.
Surviving are his wife, Maxine Lambert-Nyc, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Clay Trattner, of Indian Creek, and Cindy Mann and special friend Cary Hobson, of Frederick, Md.; grandsons, Bryant Mann, of Gorham, Maine, and Eric Mann, of San Francisco, Calif.; granddaughter, Kristen Jones, of Lexington, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, all of Lexington, Ky.; along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Art was a graduate of J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero.
He served in the U.S. Navy from July 26, 1945 to Aug. 5, 1946.
Mr. Nyc was the plant manager of Atlas Tool & Die Works, Inc., in Lyons, from which he later retired.
Art and his wife, Maxine, moved in 2012 from Illinois to Tennessee.
He was a longtime member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge and his hobbies included gardening, fishing and ballroom dancing.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138
Memorials may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Funeral arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Please sign his online guestbook at sellarsfuneralservices.com.
