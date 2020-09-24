ST. ANNE — Arthur Gerald DeYoung, 89, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020).
He was born in South Holland, the son of Peter and Anna Schaap-DeYoung.
Arthur was the beloved husband of Gladys De Young (nee Koster), whom he married Dec. 18, 1953. He was the loving father of Alan (Laurie) DeYoung, Gary (Vicki) DeYoung, Karen (Doug) VanHoff and Steve (Lisa) DeYoung; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were four brothers and three sisters.
Art was a retired farmer.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, serving 21 months during peacetime with the MP in Okinawa Art. He was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert having served as deacon and elder.
Private graveside services will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Hospice Care, 482 Main St. NW. Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Funeral arrangements are by Smits-Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 N Locust St., Momence.
