KANKAKEE — Arthur “Art” Britt Jr., 64, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bourbonnais.
He was born May 18, 1955, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Arthur Sr. and Stella (Johnson) Britt.
Art worked as a cook at Lori’s Diner in Kankakee. He also worked at the Joliet Arsenal. He was a member of the Kankakee VFW. Art enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church, and reading his Bible.
He was a member of Open Bible Center in Kankakee.
Surviving are three sisters, Carolyn White, of Kankakee, Paula Olena, of Harrisburg, and Tina Chapman, of Mound City; three brothers, Dennis Britt, of Galatia, Edward Denham, of Aurora, and Paul Britt, of Scott City, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, Wanda Byarley, of Bradley.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Stewart Britt.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Brad Prairie will officiate. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
