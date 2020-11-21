Arthur Billings

ST. ANNE — Arthur J. “Art” Billings, 90, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 6, 1930, in St. Anne, the son of Arthur W. and Dollie Soucie Billings. Art married Lois Minor on Aug. 21, 1970, in St. Anne. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past August. She survives.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Brad (Karen) Billings, of Grayslake, John (Juanita) Billings, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Joel (Deanna) Billings, of Geneva; one daughter, Christina Billings, of Gary, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Art had previously worked at Gould Battery in Kankakee, and retired from there in 1999.
He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant from 1950 to 1954.
As a current member and a past commander of VFW Post 842, St. Anne, he helped lead the drive in the construction of the Veteran’s Memorial of St Anne and was active in its maintenance.
Art was a dedicated member and elder of the First Baptist Church in St. Anne.
He enjoyed golf and shared many rounds with his sister-in-law, Grace Minor. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed local high school basketball, namely the St. Anne Cardinals. He was also a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, having listened to the games over the radio with his grandfather. He lived with their roller-coaster fortunes and was thrilled when they won the World Series. He took great pride in maintaining a large garden and loved sharing its bounty with family and friends. He particularly cherished family time.
There will be a walk-through visitation from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the First Baptist Church in St. Anne.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family at the conclusion of the visitation. The family is saddened to have to limit attendance due to the current COVID climate. The service will be recorded and a link will be posted online at stannebaptist.org, immediately following the service.
Interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
