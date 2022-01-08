Artel Christensen

KANKAKEE — Artel R. Christensen, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, at Watseka Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 27, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Hulda (Molthan) Christensen.
Artel was a retired employee of Dairy Products Inc.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tracy Christensen, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Tari and Mark Saltzgiver, of Lewisville, Texas; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Lois Ester, of Dewitt, Iowa, Marilynn and Charles Dauderman, of Rockford, Carolyn Snejberg, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Judith O’Brien, of Kankakee; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Thomas and Renee Christensen, of Bradley, Rodney and Marla Christensen, of Arlington, Texas, and Rolland Christensen, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and four brothers, Alfred Keerbs, Jerome Christensen, Billy Christensen and Terry Christensen.
Private family services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.