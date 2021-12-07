BOURBONNAIS — Arnold Hewitt, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, after a courageous battle with COPD.
He was a caring husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend to so many.
Arnold was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Eleanor Hilgert.
Arnold first met his wife, Clara, at Bee Back Again on Rt. 45 in Bradley on a Friday night. They were both there dancing the night away and continued to dance it away for years. Only two short years later, on July 1, 1972, Arnold and Clara decided to marry and officially become one.
Together, they raised four children, Gerald, Michael, Teri and Shawn. Arnold had a total of 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a pup, Applejack, whom he loved and adored very much.
Arnold was a successful truck driver for 38 years. You would never catch him with a GPS because he always said, he never got lost. If you asked him, he was only sightseeing. To say he was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan is an understatement. Whenever he was watching them play, there was always someone nearby watching him yell at the TV.
He said goodbye to his surviving relatives, including his loving wife of 49 years, Clara Hewitt, of Bourbonnais; his four children, Gerald and Erin Roth, of Carey, Ohio, Michael and Julie Roth, of Chebanse, Theresa and Dennis Overacker, of Findlay, Ohio, Shawn and Barney Rivera, of Kankakee; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Karen Harrison, of Gilman, Sheryl (Francis) Schunke, of Gilman, Janet (Bruce) Schunke, of Danforth, and Barbara (Jon) Hubner, of Otterbein, Ind.; one brother, Ralph (Terri) Hewitt, of Avon, Ind.; along with many nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Eleanor Hilgert; one sister, Helen Henrichs; and one brother, Robert Hewitt.
Arnold was an honorable man who loved and prided himself on his family’s accomplishments. Arnold will be greatly missed and cherished by many.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
