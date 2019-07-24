Arnold J. Fritz, 98, of Union Hill, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) in Bourbonnais.
He was born July 30, 1920, the son of Albert and Anna (Ahrends) Fritz. Arnold married Verneal E. King on Oct. 29, 1949, in Essex. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Gerald Fritz and Clarence Fritz; and four sisters, Dorothy Lenzi, Teresa McInerney, Rosella Regas and Virginia Faletti.
Arnold served our country as a Corporal in World War II from 1943 to 1945 in the 230th Field Artillery Battalion in the U.S. States Army. He received a Certificate of Merit in recognition of his outstanding performance.
He was a retired farmer and worked at VanVoorst Lumber Company in Union Hill for many years until he retired in 1986. Arnold was well known as an avid gardener.
Surviving are a sister, Alberta Tallmadge, of California; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Roger and Regina Fritz, of Reddick, Mark and Sandi Fritz, of Charlotte, N.C., and Greg Fritz, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Marcia and John Grenier, of Tucson, Ariz., Joni and Jack Eisenmann, of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Lori and Patrick McDowell, of Shawnee, Kan.; 10 grandchildren, Ken (Tara) Fritz, Michelle (Steve) Hopkins, Kevin (Jessica) Grenier, Jacqlyn Grenier, Juliana Grenier, Jennifer Eisenmann, J.J. Eisenmann, Justin Eisenmann, Daniel McDowell and Sophia McDowell; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Fritz, Alysn Fritz, Sydne Fritz, Brooks Hopkins and Steele Hopkins, and soon-to-be Baby Grenier.
A Rosary service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick. Interment will follow in Colman Cemetary, Union Hill.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
