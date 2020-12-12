KANKAKEE — Arnell Minor aka “Bread,” 75, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14 until the noon funeral service at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee. Pastor Rodney Lake will officiate. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Due to CDC regulations: Masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed.
Arnell was born to Lucille Minor on Aug. 17, 1945, in Greenville, Miss.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. Arnell served in the Vietnam War. He was a Paratrooper and served in the 82nd US Airborne Division and First Calvary Division. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
After honorably serving in the military, he was employed by Mobil Chemical, now known as Valspar, until his retirement. He served as a union steward for several years.
He loved riding his motorcycle and often bragged on how he would outrun guys on his 650 Yamaha back in the day. He was a former charter member of the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club Kankakee Chapter in the early 1970’s.
Arnell was a true outdoorsman, hunting rabbits, squirrels and pheasants, fishing and skeet shooting with his friends.
He accepted Christ at a young age and later became a member of the Pembroke Fellowship Church.
Arnell leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Arnell Minor Jr., of Greensboro, Ga., and Rodney (Ketra) Lake, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Rodney, of Huntsville, Ala., and Kassius, Kayla and Kendall, all of Bourbonnais; four great-grandchildren, Quantice, Passion, Akil and Kobe. He also leaves behind a host of cousins from Mississippi, Kankakee and Arizona; and special friend and care provider, Gloria Gray.
Preceding him in death were his mother; second wife, Earthy; aunts, Nellie Dixon, Frances Hinton, Molly Porterfield and Polly Walker; uncles, Steve Minor and James Minor; and two special cousins, Sammie Lee Green and Cleaster Martin.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
