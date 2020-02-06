Armond Ahrens

KANKAKEE -- Armond A. Ahrens, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 at Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1934 in Steger, the son of Arthur and Clara (Bucholz) Ahrens. Armond married Linda Ahrens on Oct. 2, 1966 at First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee. They were married 53 years.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Derek Ahrens of Kankakee; one daughter, Tracy Ahrens of Momence; one sister, Audrey Harrawood of Bonfield; one brother, Arnold Ahrens of Bourbonnais; one niece, Laurie (James) Watters of Bonfield; one great-nephew, Connor Thorsten of Bonfield; and one brother-in-law, Art Lezotte of Beulah, Michigan.
Armond was preceded in death by his parents.
Armond was a 1953 graduate of Kankakee High School.
For over 50 years he was an employee of The Daily Journal, retiring in 2003. Armond met his wife at The Daily Journal, where she also worked for seven years in the classified department. He was known at work for his jovial demeanor.
Armond began his service with The Daily Journal in the mailroom in 1948 and was hired full time in the press room on Aug. 8, 1953. He was skilled at the art of color separations (decomposing a color photo into single-color layers) to make color photo images printed in the newspaper. This skill helped The Daily Journal earn several national awards for their color presentations.
While at The Daily Journal, Armond also served as chapter chairman for the Graphic Communications International Union. He was a member of the GCIU for a half century. At one time he was secretary treasurer of the GCIU Local C41.
In his youth, Armond was on a bowling league and he enjoyed golfing. He also was skilled in some construction work and worked alongside of his father on various projects, and did many remodeling projects at home.
From 1958 to 1964 Armond served in the U.S. Army National Guard (129th Infantry Companies A and C) and was honorably discharged. He was noted as a sharpshooter. He trained alongside of professional baseball players Curt Flood and Mike Shannon, and Clint Eastwood was a swimming instructor for the Guard while he was stationed at Fort Ord in California.
Armond was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, philatelist, numismatist and loved his pets at home, including many cats and a dog over the years.
Despite his last few years fighting Alzheimer’s disease and other serious ailments, Armond continued showing glimpses of his amusing personality, making the staff at Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center laugh.
Upon his death, to honor his military service and pay respect to his character, the staff of Watseka Rehabilitation lined the hallway at the facility and played a recording of Taps as he was taken away. Hospice of Kankakee Valley placed the American flag over him and that flag was given to his family.
A public memorial service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. A greeting will take place in the church vestibule, followed by an 11 a.m. service and a gathering in the church fellowship hall at noon to remember Armond. Photos will be displayed of Armond from his childhood throughout his life.
Cremation was performed by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes. A private, family inurnment will take place at a later date at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
