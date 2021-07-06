Armelia Kyrouac

BOURBONNAIS — Armelia F. Kyrouac, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (July 3, 2021) at her home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Beaverville, the daughter of Archie and Viola (Arseneau) Castongia. Armelia married Paul Kyrouac on May 14, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Paul preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2000.
Armelia retired from Sears after many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Timothy (Laura) Kyrouac, of Mena, Ark.; four daughters and sons-in-law, Paula (Bernie) Buckley, of Kankakee, Annette (Matt) VanderMolen, of Springfield, Julie (James) Rawlings, of Bancroft, Mich. and Jennifer (John) O’Gorman, of Overland Park, Kan.; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Pearl) Kyrouac, of Indiana, and James (Janice) Kyrouac, of Bradley; two sisters-in-law, Dianna Castongia, of Indiana, and Theresa Gifford, of Bourbonnais; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Brian; two sisters, Romella Smart and Donolla Gibbs; two brothers, Ezra Castongia and Roger Castongia; and one infant sister, Violet Marie.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Maternity Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.