MANTENO — Arlene F. Wesolowski, 78, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Amita Health St.Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Cecil and Irene (Jones) Carr. Arlene married Walter Wesolowski on Oct. 28, 1961, in Chicago.
Arlene retired from the carpenter’s union.
She enjoyed playing cards and going on vacation. Arlene loved playing games with her grandchildren.
Arlene was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are her husband, Walter Wesolowski, of Manteno; two sons, David Wesolowski, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Scott and Kim Wesolowski, of Dyer, Ind.; two daughters, Dawn and Randy Schaaf, of Crown Point, Ind., and Sandie and Tony Warwick, of North Richland Hills,Texas; and nine grandchildren, Ben, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Jordan, Lisa, Lori, Andrew, Bailey and Samantha.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Howard; and one sister, Betty.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug.10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
