CUSTER PARK — Arlene “Rickie” Nagy, 86, of Custer Park, passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at her home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Emil and Florence (Johnson) Thompson. Rickie married John Nagy on Aug. 21, 1954, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2021.
Arlene was an independent, free thinking, outspoken woman who had multiple business ventures during her lifetime. She loved gardening and artistic endeavors. Rickie was an avid reader who was always looking to add to her book collection.
Surviving are her three children, Kathleen (John) Neyhart, of Custer Park, John Nagy and his significant other, Sharon, of Minnesota, and Christine (Joe) Kish, of California; four grandchildren, Elisabeth (Jamie), Christopher, Tiffani (Mike) and Stefanie; and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Arabella, Claire, Lillian and Katherine.
In addition to her husband, John Nagy; she was preceded in death by her parents; and her five siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
