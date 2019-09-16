Arlene Lund, 85, formerly of Herscher, passed away at Maple Park Village in Westfield, Ind., on Sept. 1, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
She was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Augusta, the daughter of Fred and Mary Metzger.
After graduating from Davenport High School, Davenport, Iowa, Arlene enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served for two years as a hospital corpsman. While at Tongue Point Naval Base in Astoria, Ore., she met her husband, Paul J. Lund, who also was a hospital corpsman. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2019.
Arlene served as the assessor for Pilot Township of Herscher for 20 years. She was an avid bridge player, loved spending time with family, enjoyed winters in Arizona and watching sports.
Surviving are her husband, Paul J. Lund, of Noblesville, Ind.; daughter, Marina (Dan) Papineau, of Westfield, Ind.; son, Steven Lund, of Yuma, Ariz.; grandson, Brendon (Libby) Papineau, of St. Louis, Mo.; granddaughter, Brianne (Mark) Ellison, of Westfield, Ind.; two great-granddaughters, Violet and Lillian Ellison; twin sister, Darlene Lotspeich, of Davenport, Iowa; sister, Dorothy Edens, of Iowa City, Iowa; brother-in-law, Henry Lund, of Dwight; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Bev Lund, of Dwight; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Andrew Metzger.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 4283 East 191st St., Westfield, Ind.
A second visitation and service will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 255 East 3rd St., Herscher. Burial, with military honors will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher.
Funeral arrangements are by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes of Noblesville, Ind.
Memorials may be made to the Pilot Township Fire Department, 371 E. Myrtle Ave., Herscher, IL 60941; or Herscher American Legion, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, IL 60941; or the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, 14350 Mundy Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060.
