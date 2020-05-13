KANKAKEE — Arlene Jensen, 97, of Kankakee and formerly of Momence, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born April 4, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur and Mable Sharks Anstrom. Arlene married Gaylord M. Jensen on March 10, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2002.
Surviving are four sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeff Jensen, of Downers Grove, Steven and Cathy Jensen, of Pennsylvania, Gary Jensen, of Momence, and John and Michelle Jensen, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Jeff, Brent, Todd, Brittany, Ryan, Kimberly, Christina, Melissa, Tracy and Stephanie; 12 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Logan, Lucas, Avery, Emma, Brandon, Aydin, Preston, Spencer, Olivia, Keira and Beau; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Jensen.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sons.
Arlene was a member of Calvary Community Church in Momence.
Private graveside services will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Community Church of Momence, or to the wishes of the family.
