Arlene Hartke

BEECHER — Arlene Marie Hartke, 94, of Beecher, passed away Friday (April 23, 2021) at Franciscan Health in Dyer, Ind.
She was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Grant Park, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Koenning) Pansa. On Aug. 6, 1949, she married Marlin “Mike” Hartke at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
Arlene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking, watching sports on TV, collecting coupons for the military, and sending Christmas cards to the troops. She was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Ladies Auxillary and Zion Ladies Aide.
Surviving are her daughters, Janene and Larry Burkard, Marla Moody and Rae Ann James; grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Burkard, Wade (Beth) Burkard, Jason (Trista) Moody, Michelle (John) Lyons, Adam (Megan) Minter and Ian (Amanda) Minter; great-grandchildren, Caleb Burkard, Logan Burkard, Elsa Burkard, Theodore Burkard, Joseph Turek, Leviana Moody, Marcin Moody, Matthew Minter, Jesse Minter, Mackenzie Minter, Arielle Minter, Rylan Minter and Brice Minter; her brothers, Marvin (Arch) Pansa and Wayne (Lucy Musterman) Pansa; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Munyon and Susan Pansa.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; brothers, Wilmer Pansa and Wendell “Breeze” Pansa; and a son-in-law, Mike James.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. The Rev. Cory Estby will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park.
Memorials may be to the wishes of the family.
