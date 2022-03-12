Arland Hubler

LINCOLN, Mo. — Arland R. Hubler, 57, of Lincoln, Mo., and formerly of Bradley, passed away peacefully March 4, 2022, with his family by his side, in Lee’s Summit, Mo.
He was born Nov. 9, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and LuElla (Denby) Hubler. Arland married Brenda Bradford on Jan. 19, 1991, in Bourbonnais.
Arland was a member of Local Union 751. He was a former employee of Triangle Construction and a tree cutter for Haigh Tree Service. He was also a former president of Labor Retiree Board 751.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda; son, Kevin Fritz, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Ashley Hubler (James Schmitz), of Aroma Park; daughter-in-law, Tina Clem, of Plainfield; grandchildren, Melanie Pepin, Kyle Bradford, Hannah and Lexi Scroggins and Kaleb and Liam Fritz; great-granddaughter, Maggie; his mother; two sisters, Rosie (Larry) Bayer and Cindy Hubler-Walz, of Bradley; aunt, Ethel Yoder, of Beaverville; uncle, Charles Denby, of Park Forest; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Preceding him in death were his father; son, Brian Bradford; brother, Larry Hubler; niece, Autumn Bayer; and mother-in-law, Bernadine Bradford.
Arland enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and camping. He was an avid NASCAR and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.