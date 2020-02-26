BRADLEY — Arinza Martin Sr., 72, of Bradley, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at his home in Bradley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the noon celebration of life at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!