Ardis M. Hastert, 94, of Naperville, and formerly of Lockport and Joliet, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at St. Patrick’s Resident Nursing and Rehabilitation in Naperville.
She was born July 5, 1925, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Isabelle (Brammer) Shreffler. Ardis married Donald A. Hastert on Oct. 5, 1946, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Aug. 23, 1957.
Ardis enjoyed reading Harlequin romance novels. She was known for her potato salad and German chocolate cake. Ardis loved spending time with her family and was very dedicated to them.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Spencer and Ann Hastert, of St. Charles, and Randall Hastert, of Elwood; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Jim Oldani, of Joliet; four grandchildren, Michelle Oldani, Mark (Mary) Oldani, Andrew (Zoe) Hastert and Kate (Paul) Coapman; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Oldani, Landon Oldani, Oliver Coapman and Eden Hastert; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Richard Thompson, of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Donald A. Hastert, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Hastert; two brothers, Doyle Shreffler and Dale Shreffler; and one sister, Beverly Riegel.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1400 Brookdale Road. Naperville, IL 60563.
