MANTENO — Archie Hill passed away peacefully at his home in Manteno, on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer.
Surviving are three sisters, Margaret, of Tennessee, Ivory, of Tennessee, and Jewel, of Kentucky; his wife, Joyce, of Manteno; and his children, Michael (and Jane), of Manteno, Stephen (and Lillian), of Bourbonnais, Pamela Pascolini, of Sycamore, Barbara (and Tobe) Johnson, of Helena, Mont., Kristina (and Christopher) Schindler, of Manteno, and Brian (and Erica), of Manteno; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
Preceding him in death were his siblings, Carl, of Hessville, Ind., George Robert, of Tennessee, Ralph, of Tennessee, James, of Oregon, Louise, of Tennessee, and Charles, of Tennessee; and his son-in-law, Giuseppe Pascolini, of Sycamore.
Archie was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Maxwell, Tenn., the son of Lawrence and Ruby (Brewer) Hill. He married Joyce Davis in 1965.
After moving to Chicago in 1964, he worked as a union carpenter until his retirement. After retiring, he worked as a school bus driver in Manteno. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and teaching archery to children and adults. He was a devout Christian and active in his church.
A service and celebration of Archie’s life will be scheduled at a future date.
