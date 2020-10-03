MANTENO — Antoinette “Toni” M. Triveline (nee Chidichimo), 87, was born Nov. 27, 1932, and passed away Sept. 22, 2020.
A Manteno resident formerly of Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, she graduated from Fenger High School.
Toni worked for Gately’s Peoples Store; and was a partner of TandE Hair Salon on Halsted and 112th Street with her sister-in-law, Eileen Chidichimo. She later retired after 25 years with Asbury Child Care in Kankakee.
She was married to Albert Triveline. He preceded her in death.
Toni was the mother of Joe (Candy) and Frank (Michele) Triveline; grandmother of Zachary (Aleksandra), Sarah and Samantha Triveline; daughter of Catherine (nee Violante) and Paul Chidichimo; sister of Josephine Littrell and the late Frank (late Eileen) Chidichimo, Dominic (late Norma) Chidichimo, Carme Chidichimo and Sarah Luckett; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was a loving daughter, sister and caring friend who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 until the noon funeral service at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Due to current health guidelines, masks must be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing is required.
Please sign her online guestbook at panozzobros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!