KANKAKEE — Anthony C. “Tony” Swain, 79, of Kankakee, passed away May 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Melvin and Ione (Hasemeyer) Swain. Tony married Shirley Klafta on Dec. 1, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Tony had been a barber and was most proud of the 50 years he spent serving the Kankakee area under Mister Anthony’s Hair Styling Salon.
He loved creating a beautiful yard for his family and friends to enjoy for many years to come. In his free time, he enjoyed building model ships, cheering for Chicago sports teams, traveling, doing all types of fishing, eating a white frosted long John, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Swain, of Kankakee; two daughters, Lori and Larry Henkel, of Naperville, and Jodi and Jeff Trudeau, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Christopher and Kansas Swain, of New Orleans, La., and Anthony and Lesley Swain, of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Caitlin Henkel, Mason Henkel, Mallory Trudeau, Connor Swain, Gabrielle and Joey Johnson, and Blake Swain; and one great-grandchild, Mila Rae Johnson.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Thais Huggins; and one brother, David Swain.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. A celebration of life open house will follow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Swain’s house at 1357 N. Terrace Ave., Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.