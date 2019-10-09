With deep sadness and a heavy heart, the family announces the passing of Anthony A. St. Louis, 86, of Kankakee.
He was born in Bradley, on April 13, 1933, to parents William and Florence (Peterson) St. Louis.
Mr. Anthony St. Louis passed away at his home Oct. 6, 2019, after a short illness. He had been under the careful and compassionate watch of Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
He was married to JoAnn Raymond, daughter of Adelore and Evelyn (Saffer) Raymond, on Nov. 5, 1960, in Kankakee. JoAnn preceded him in death Aug. 29, 2000.
They raised four children, Pamela Iverson, of Harrisburg, Roger St. Louis, of Lake Geneva, Wis., Thomas St. Louis, of Bradley, and Robert St. Louis and wife Melissa, of Wisconsin.
Anthony and JoAnn were grandparents to Marisa (Clint) Perzee, of Onarga, Stacie (Brian) Merzlicker, of Urbana, Amy Hoover, of Tuscola, Deanna Hoover, of Harrisburg, Christine St. Louis, of Greenville, N.C., and Christopher St. Louis, of Chicago; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was one of nine siblings and was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Arthur, Peter and Joseph. Surviving him are David, Shirley (Ed) Swiatlo, Gerald “Bud” (Judy) and Ronald (Dorothy).
Anthony was orphaned as a child at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, until he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 in 1950. He was assigned to the Infantry Division at Fort Campbell, Ky., of which he then became a team member of the 11th Airborne Division that ultimately led him to the position of paratrooper with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He trained at Fort Benning, Ga., and volunteered to deploy in the Korean conflict during the years of 1952-1953, bravely earning his Combat Infantry Badge and being honorably discharged in 1955 from the armed forces. He was also presented a Bronze Star for Valor during the Korean conflict. A second re-enlistment in 1955 had him serving in Germany until his second honorable discharge in 1958 with the rank of Sergeant.
Shortly thereafter, he began employment at General Foods of Kankakee where he remained a dedicated employee for 29 years. While employed, he earned a degree in entomology with Purdue University. Upon retirement in 1988, he established a successful self-run pest control business, Tony’s Pest Control, for 12 years.
Through the years, Anthony enjoyed numerous activities, including participation with the football chain-crew at the former Westview High School. He was a devoted supporter of youth football and baseball organizations.
Anthony was a long-time parishioner of both St. Patrick’s and St. Rose of Lima. He was a member of VFW Post 2857 in Kankakee, and he served proudly in the Honor Guard at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Joliet.
He also enjoyed relaxing and playing Bingo with friends at multiple locations in and around the community. He was an enthusiastic St. Louis Cardinals baseball team fan. He loved his Red Birds! In his later years, he would reside in Florida during the winter season to enjoy the warmth and activities associated with the southern climate. His unconditional love and care for his family will be the staple of his legacy.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
