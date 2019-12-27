KANKAKEE — Anthony Levell McCollum, 27, of Kankakee, entered into new life Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born Aug. 21, 1992, in Chicago, the son of Joe Johnson Sr. and Gwendolyn McCollum Baptist.
Anthony worked as a barber at the Northfield Square Mall. He loved football and basketball; while growing up, he played for the Kankakee Chargers and really enjoyed watching his nephews play on the Eastside Bulldogs. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children.
Surviving are his mother, Gwendolyn McCollum Baptist; his father, Joe Johnson Sr.; his stepfather, Victor Baptist; his children, Lezari Mosley, Anthony McCollum Jr., Armani McCollum, Auriah McCollum and Layah McCollum; his sisters, Jovonna, Algina, Tammy, Naetasha, Joanna and Tomila; his brothers, Antoine, Ronald, Derrell, Joe Jr., Johnathan and Robert. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by a grandmother, Antoinette.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, until the noon service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Ronald McCollum and the Rev. Demetrius McCollum will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be left in Anthony’s name to the family for the children of Anthony McCollum.
