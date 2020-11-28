Anthony DeLong

KANKAKEE — Anthony F. DeLong, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 25, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Jacquelin (Hendershott) DeLong. On June 24, 1995, he married Amy Carlson at the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Anthony was the quality control manager for Kankakee Valley Construction Company.
He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1991.
Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing with his dogs, cooking, grilling and watching sports.
Surviving are his wife, Amy DeLong, of Kankakee; two daughters, Emma DeLong, of South Wilmington, and Olivia DeLong, of Kankakee; his parents, Paul and Jacquelin DeLong, of St. Anne; and a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew (Melissa) DeLong, of Herscher.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!