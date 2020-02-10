MARION — Anthony R. Ciaccio, 93, of Marion, and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020).
He was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Kankakee, the son of Salvatore and Vitina (Colletti) Ciaccio. Anthony married Betty Sicard on July 15, 1950, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Anthony worked as a television technician for Sears Roebuck and Co. for 33 years and retired in 1988. He and Betty moved to Haines City, Fla., in 1995 and enjoyed nine years in the Florida sun. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and for many years was an active member of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy.
Anthony loved gardening, spending time with his cat, Lucky, and was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Betty, of Marion; three sons and their spouses, Jim and Kay, of Chesterfield, Mo., Dave and Cathy, of Omaha, Neb., and Tom and Colleen, of St. Paul, Minn.; one daughter, Lynn, of Marion; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Jill, Michael, Andrew, Emily, Molly, Brian, Justin and Amanda; 10 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Josephine Tiburtini; and one brother, Joe.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will officiate. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!