KANKAKEE — Annie Laura Jones “Laura,” daughter of Edward and Janie Scott-Broadwater, was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Jacksonville, Fla., and raised in Camilla, Ga. Her parents preceded her in death.
Mrs. Jones received her education in public schools in the State of Georgia. After graduating from Rockdale High School in 1945, she worked until meeting and marrying her husband of 50 years, on June 30, 1947, Thomas Jefferson Jones Jr., of Pelham, Ga. Her husband preceded her in death.
To this union, six children were born. She and Mr. Jones moved to Chicago shortly after the birth of their first child. Following the birth of their second child, they eventually relocated to Kankakee. Mrs. Jones remained in Kankakee for several years following the passing of her husband in 1998 before relocating to Matteson.
Mrs. Jones was a devoted wife and mother. Not only did she shoulder the responsibility of raising their children while Mr. Jones worked as a business owner, but she also assisted him in various aspects of running those businesses, including funeral attendant, notary and record keeping. Their successful businesses included Jones Funeral Home, Jones Cleaners and Jones Skating Rink.
She was a member of the NAACP, member of the Illinois Select Mortuary Association Women’s Auxiliary, the Duke & Duchesses Social Club and she also volunteered her time in various philanthropic and community endeavors.
Mrs. Jones was a great cook and she enjoyed playing the piano.
She was a believer in Christ, confessed her belief at an early age and was baptized. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church and attended Second Baptist Church, both in Kankakee. After relocating to Matteson, she continued her worship at Christian Life Center in Tinley Park.
Her primary role as homemaker was what Mrs. Jones valued most and gave her best to her family. She insisted upon their achievement and was focused on making sure they were educated and productive members of society. As a busy mother of six, she insisted that her husband and children had home-cooked meals daily. She worked hard to ensure holiday time, especially Christmas, was as magical as possible for her children.
In the early hours of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Annie Laura Broadwater Jones peacefully passed on to be with the Lord. Her spirit will forever live on in the hearts and minds of her family and other loved ones.
Preceding Mrs. Jones in death were her beloved husband, Thomas Jefferson Jones Jr.; son, Harold Stowe Jones; and siblings, Alice Williams, Edward Broadwater Jr., Mary Jane Geter, Carlton Broadwater, Horace Broadwater, Eleanor Ann Broadwater, Frank Broadwater and Evelyn Broadwater.
Survivors are her devoted and loving children: Son Thomas Jefferson Jones III (Mary) and daughter Diane Carol Jordan (Odie), all of Kankakee, daughter Debra Lynn Ellis, of Matteson, daughter Patricia Jane Gust, of San Francisco, Calif., and daughter Laura Ann Martin, of Matteson. Also surviving Mrs. Jones are her sisters Martha Craft (Guy), of Albany, Ga., and Bessie Hudson (Herman), of Sanford, Fla., brother Marvin Broadwater (Shurmain), of Columbus, Ga.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate and Pastor Rodney Lake is the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
