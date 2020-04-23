BOURBONNAIS — Anne-Marie Charbon DuVoisin, 88, of Bourbonnais, went to be with our Lord Saturday (April 18, 2020).
She was born on Palm Sunday, March 20, 1932, in Lucens, Switzerland. She came to the United States at the age of 18 and moved to Evanston, to live with her Tante (Aunt) Marthe Recordon. She found work as a nanny, knowing no English. She met her future husband, Francis DuVoisin, two days after she arrived in the U.S. They were wed Feb. 23, 1952, at First Baptist Church, Kankakee, and spent the majority of their life living on what is now known as The Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.
Anne-Marie was a homemaker and Francis farmed the land. She loved her bowling leagues, gardening, playing cards and knitting and crocheting. She was an excellent seamstress and had many clients over the years. She was a superb cook and entertainer and frequently had dinners for friends and family. Anne-Marie loved Switzerland, her homeland, fiercely; almost as much as she loved her family. She loved sports and would cheer on the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Illini and whatever team her grandchildren were playing on. Anne-Marie was very proud of her 37 years of volunteer work at Riverside Medical Center. She loved meeting new people and helping out wherever she was needed.
Surviving are her loving husband of 68 years, Francis DuVoisin; and three children, Karen Stanwood, of Deland, Fla., Bob (Cathy) DuVoisin, of Bourbonnais, and Michelle (Jim) Rule, of Morton; grandchildren Jason Cyrier, Amy Taylor, Jessica Hankins, Andrew DuVoisin and Matthew Workman; step-grandchildren, Jimmy Rule and Danielle Rule; eight great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Georges and Juliette Charbon; brother, Jean-Paul Charbon; sister-in-law, Louise Charbon; father-in-law, Armand DuVoisin; and mother-in-law, Yvonne DuVoisin.
The family would like to send its sincere gratitude to the staff of Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee, for the excellent care and love they exhibited over the past four years. “We will always carry your memory in our hearts.”
“We will all miss our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’s laugh and sense of humor but we are at peace knowing that she is with her Savior wrapped in his loving arms. She knew how much we all loved her and never failed to let us know how passionately she loved us.”
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held.
