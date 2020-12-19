MCLEANSBORO — Anna “Louise” Bowman, 81, of McLeansboro and formerly of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi.
She was born Jan. 2, 1939, in Hamilton County, the daughter of William Walter and Opal Mae (Reynolds) Gibbs. Louise married Loran L. Bowman on June 8, 1957. He preceded her in death Oct. 28, 2015.
Louise worked as an LPN at Bradley Royale Health Care Center for 24 years.
She graduated from Kankakee Community College in 1984.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sharon Bowman, of Bradley; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Katherine and Mario Genovese, of Franklin, Tenn., and Lisa and Dan Bach, of Rockford; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Loran L. Bowman, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Wayne L. Gibbs and Carl F. Gibbs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
