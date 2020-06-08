anna benjamin

CLIFTON — Anna R. Benjamin, 80, of Clifton, passed away from natural causes on June 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Glasgow, Ky., the daughter of Carl and Lucy (Garner) Brown. Anna married Robert Benjamin on Sept. 20, 1958, at St. Teresa Catholic Church.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Benjamin, of Clifton; three children, Shellie Harms, of Kankakee, Mike Benjamin, of Ashkum, and Tami (Gary) Clausen, of Castle Rock, Colo.; two brothers, Kenneth Brown and Russell Brown, both of Clarksville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Kailei (Christopher) Both, of Watseka, Tailor Harms, of Kankakee, Isaac Harms, of Kankakee, Beau Benjamin, of Peoria, Bryce (Michelle) Clausen, of Georgia, and Aaron Clausen, of Castle Rock, Colo.; one great-grandchild, Courtland Both; a special friend, Donna Line; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son-in-law, Jerrold Harms; and a sister-in-law, Verna Brown.
Anna worked as a CNA for more than 25 years at Clifton Hospital and Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, traveling – especially to Las Vegas, and being with her grandchildren. Anna was also an Elvis fan.
Private services took place Saturday, with burial in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
