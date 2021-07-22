Anna Arseneau

CHEBANSE — Anna L. Arseneau, 62, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (July 21, 2021) at her home.
She was born Dec. 8, 1958, in Pikeville, Ky., the daughter of the Rev. James A. Tackett and the Rev. Jettie Kinney. Anna married David Arseneau on May 20, 2017.
Anna was a transportation director and housekeeping supervisor for K.C.T.C. in Kankakee.
She loved bowling and singing karaoke. Anna enjoyed playing the piano and singing in church.
Surviving are her husband, David, of Chebanse; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Paul Mausehund and Kenute (Tanya) Mausehund, of Chebanse; two stepsons, Brandon Arseneau and Gage Arseneau, of Chebanse; one daughter and son-in-law, Tonya (Robert) Pena, of Bradley; one stepdaughter, Robyn Baker, of Bradley; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Vicky (A.J.) Jonas, of Bourbonnais, Carolyn (Bill) Goodrich, of Florida, and Jettie Mae Tackett, of Chebanse; two brothers, Ricky Tackett, of Buckingham, and Joseph Tackett, of Kankakee; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Teamie Mausehund; and one grandson, Paul Mausehund Jr.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25, until the noon funeral service, also at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Noah Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
