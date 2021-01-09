KANKAKEE — Ann Thomas, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, at Aperion Care in Wilmington.
She was born June 3, 1942, in Paris, Tenn., the daughter of Mark and Mary (Porter) Teague. Ann married Albert Thomas on April 17, 1978, in Joliet.
Ann enjoyed listening to soul music and the blues. She enjoyed dancing and knitting. Ann was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.
Surviving are her husband, Albert Thomas, of Kankakee; four sons and one daughter-in-law, Lynell Jr. and Carla Watts, of Atlanta, Ga., Ronald Watts, of Kankakee, Trent Watts, of Minnesota, and Albert Thomas Jr., of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Alesia Watts, of Minnesota, and Valerie Watts-Mosby and Angelo Mosby, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Cornell Watts, Nekisha Watts, Trent Watts Jr., Lynell Watts III, Ronald Watts Jr., Michael Calvin, Shaiann Jones, Asia Mosby and Jeremy Smith; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Mattie Jackson, of Detroit, Mich., Peggy Freeman, of Paris, Tenn., and Jerie Owens, of Hopkins Park; one sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Freddy and Annie Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one grandson, Desmond Watts; and five brothers, J.T. Teague, Junior C. Teague, John Teague, James Teague and Samuel Teague.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Rev. John Christopher Noble will officiate the service. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!