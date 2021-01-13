MOMENCE — Ann Wille Chouinard Martin, 68, of Momence, passed away Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana in Crown Point, Ind.
Ann was born July 12, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Nodine Drazy Wille. She married Dave Martin on Sept. 13, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nev. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Christopher and Virginia Chouinard, of Momence, and Ryan Chouinard and Michael Sonneville, of Bourbonnais; three stepchildren, April (Rick) Lottinville, Jeff Martin and Amy Martin; three grandchildren, Hunter, Colton and Carissa Chouinard; six stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and her cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ann had worked for 25 years at the Baker & Taylor Co. in Momence, where she was a cafeteria manager, and also at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, in the cafeteria.
Her hobbies included taking care of her dogs, gardening and watching TV game shows. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, until the 6 p.m. prayer service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
