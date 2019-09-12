Anita M. Lambert, 88, of Beaverville, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at St. Elizabeth, Franciscan Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville, with the Rev. Daniel Belanger officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the name of Anita Lambert for Masses said in remembrance of her life.
Anita was born Aug. 17, 1931, in St. Anne, the daughter of Elmon and Margaret Kibbons.
She was a loving and self-sacrificing mother of nine children. Anita loved to read and travel. She also enjoyed fishing and wintered in Florida for 40 years.
Anita married Leland Lambert on Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Cathy Lambert, of Bourbonnais, Kevin and Janet Lambert, of Martinton, and Joel and Lori Lambert, of Donovan: daughters and sons-in-law, Londa Carder, of Bourbonnais; Paula and William (Corky) Miller, of Donovan, Michelle Lambert, of Kankakee, Laurie Russell, of St. Anne, Celeste Langellier, of Tucson, Ariz., and Angela Lambert, of Kentland, Ind.; 19 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Leland, she was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; father, Elmon; and brothers, Ronald, Ellsworth, Leo, Lester, Leonard and Raymond.
