Anita Hann

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Anita Lorraine (Strauss) Hann, 69, of Chicago Heights, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) in Chicago Heights.
She was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of George Handorff Strauss and Janice Vivian (Fortier) Strauss
Anita was a teacher and a jeweler.
She married Phillip Lee Hann on March 20, 1973, in Kankakee. He survives, of Chicago Heights.
Surviving are a son, Michael Hann, of Tampa, Fla.; daughters, April and Scott Lanford, of Chicago, and Robin Hann-Leon and Victor Leon, of Evanston; brother, Steve and Sherry Hann, of Mt. Vernon; sister, Vivian Mack, of Springfield; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Lanford, of Chicago, and Sebastian and Joaquin Leon, of Evanston.
Preceding her in death were her father, George Strauss; and mother, Janice Strauss.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Anita Lorraine Hann was a devoted wife, sister and loving mother of three children and four adoring grandchildren. She was born and raised in Kankakee, attending Westview High School and Eastern Illinois University before teaching, getting married, raising three children, and successfully starting multiple businesses.
She was a creative and passionate woman who followed through on her interests. She loved to travel, visiting all continental 48 states and driving the entirety of Route 66. Some her favorite vacations were exploring the various Florida Keys. Anita loved books and was a voracious reader. She loved to sew, and especially loved bringing joy to others through thoughtful, handmade stockings, embroidered textiles and whimsical quilts. Anita was an avid collector and antique dealer. Her favorite holidays were Christmas and Easter when she loved to host and delight her children and grandchildren with delicious meals, baked treats and carefully-selected gifts.
She was someone who could always be counted on to help, to follow through on her word, and to make sure that things were done well. Anita was often described as a source of inspiration, always happy despite circumstances. Her passion, dedication, and strength have also inspired her children to carry on her creative and entrepreneurial legacy. Anita’s caring and resilient spirit will be forever remembered by the numerous lives that she touched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!