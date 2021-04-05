KANKAKEE — Angela J. Tindle-James, 47, of Kankakee and formerly of Osceola, Ind., passed away unexpectedly the morning of Tuesday (March 30, 2021), in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. (EST) Wednesday, April 7, until the 1 p.m. (EST) funeral service at the Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main St., Mishawaka, Ind. The Rev. Sharon Vegh, Angela’s aunt, will lead the service. Graveside services and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Ind.
She was born Feb. 1, 1974, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of Daniel and Judy (Osborne) Tindle.
Angela was a graduate of Penn High School. Following high school, Angela attended Olivet Nazarene University.
For the past 20 years, she has been employed at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee as a mental health tech, and as a teacher’s assistant.
Surviving are her mother, Judy Southwell, of Elkhart, Ind.; her soulmate, Aarion Walker, of Kankakee; three sisters, Deborah (Ken) Frick, of Granger, Ind., Sue (Ken) Fisher, of Osceola, Ind., and Tina (Todd) Colt, of Elkhart, Ind.; and her brother, Roy Tindle, of Elkhart.
Preceding her in death were her father, Daniel Tindle; and brother, Mike Williams, in June 2020.
Angela was a very social person, and would light up any room she entered. She loved to dance and read. She was always a caregiver to anyone who needed her help, and enjoyed a close walk with the Lord. She also adored her little dog, Cinnamon. She would go shopping with her and about any place that Angela would go.
Memorials may be made to the Adolescent Behavioral Health Services in care of Riverside Medical Center, 350 North Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901.
Funeral arrangements are by Palmer Funeral Home — Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka, Ind., phone 574-255-3126.
Please sign her online guestbook at palmerfuneralhomes.com.