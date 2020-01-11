KANKAKEE — Angel Marie Larry, age 5 months, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Kankakee.
She was born July 24, 2019, in Kankakee, the daughter of Tony and Angelique (Tucker) Larry.
Angel was a happy baby who loved to laugh, smile and make spit bubbles.
Little Angel loved her pacifier and had the cutest dimples.
Surviving are her parents, Tony Larry and Angelique Tucker, of Kankakee; and three sisters, Miracle Lee Madison, Iyana Allen and Sincere Lee Larry, all of Kankakee. Also surviving are her grandparents, Donnie Lee Sykes, of Hopkins Park, and Mattie Larry, of Chicago.
Angel was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alice May Wilson; her grandfather, Vernon Hemphill; and an uncle.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
