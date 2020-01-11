Weather Alert

...PERIODIC RAIN TODAY ON TOP OF WET GROUND FROM LAST NIGHT... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, BENTON, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN BECOMING MORE PERIODIC EARLY THIS MORNING. RAINFALL OF ONE AND A HALF TO THREE AND A HALF INCHES HAS ALREADY FELL THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO ONE HALF TO ONE INCH IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY EAST OF I-57. THIS MAY RESULT IN SOME AREAS OF FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN LOW- LYING, FAVORABLE LOCATIONS. * IMPACTS...RIVER AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING ARE LIKELY. ROADWAYS, VIADUCTS, DITCHES, AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BE IMPACTED IN URBAN AREAS. AGRICULTURAL LAND AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BE INUNDATED IN RURAL AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&