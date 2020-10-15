KANKAKEE — Andrew Watkins, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Aperion Care Nursing Home of Bradley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Rev. Thomas J. Ervin will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Please remember to wear your mask and observe social distancing.
