BOURBONNAIS — Andrew J. Pristach, 86, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 10, 1933, in Chicago Heights, the son of Joseph and Elvetta (Walling) Pristach. Andrew married Shirley Kremer in April of 1957 in Wichert. She preceded him in death Dec. 31, 1984. He then married Kathleen Pomon on July 25, 1987, in St. Anne.
Andrew retired from Belson Steel Center Scrap Inc. He served as former president of St. Anne High School Board and Kankakee City Regional School Board. Andrew was a trustee for the Village of St. Anne. He was a member and former chairman of Zoning and Board of Appeals of Kankakee County. Andrew was one of the founders on the Bradley Chamber of Commerce.
He loved fishing, working in the yard and being outdoors. Andrew enjoyed taking care of his animals, including his horses and Collies. Above all, he loved attending the many activities of his grandchildren. He never missed a game or recital.
Andrew was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1953 to 1955.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Pristach, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Chris and Jill Pristach, of Kankakee, and Daniel Buckman, of Chicago; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Tina Patrick, of Tucson, Ariz., Dana and Keith Wilkey, of Bourbonnais, and Ken and Stacey Tousignant, of Manteno; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Jeffery) Fox, Jacob Pristach, Ryan Patrick, Anna Pristach, Wesley Patrick, Aislinn McGuire, Aaron Tousignant, Charlie McGuire and Gavin Tousignant; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Fox and Archer Fox; one brother, Paul Pristach, of Kokomo, Ind.; mother-in-law, Pearl Pomon, of Manteno; sister-in-law, Debra Foulks, of Onarga; and dear friend and neighbor, Elaine Holtzman, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his first wife, Shirley Pristach, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Holle Tousignant.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Andrew’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to Hospice of Kankakee Valley for their extraordinary care.
