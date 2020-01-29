BOURBONNAIS — Andrew Lekousis, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at Miller Health Care in Kankakee.
He was born June 3, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Gust and Pauline (Karabis) Lekousis. Andrew had three siblings, Mary, JoAnn and Nicholas.
Andrew attended American elementary schools, Plato Greek School, and Austin High School in Chicago. He was godfather to grand-nephew, Christopher James Lekousis.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Airbourne Division, where he was a paratrooper post war.
Andrew’s interests were boxing, photography, fine arts painting and woodcarving. He fought professionally from 1947 to 1952 and taught boxing for several years after. Andrew was involved in the Golden Gloves.
He was past commander of the American Legion Post 422 in Berwyn.
Andrew had various jobs, but mostly preferred driving work. He worked for West Town Bus Company and Illinois Bell Telephone. He retired in 1992 from Ameritech Services as a dispatcher.
He married Virginia Fyfe in 1948. They had three children, Theresa, Peter and Debbie.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia Lekousis, of Bourbonnais; his children, Peter and Debbie; grandsons, Joshua, Matthew and Andrew; great- grandchildren, Jordan, John, Paul, Sean, Faith and Grace; and one great-great-granddaughter, Sophia.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Theresa Kean; and his siblings, Mary, JoAnn and Nicholas.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Mount Emblem Cemetery at 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst.
Memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
