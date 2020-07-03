Andrew Boucher

DENVER, COLO. — Andrew (Andy) Boucher was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee on Nov. 11, 1983. He passed away at age 36 of a sudden cardiac event while paddle boating at Satanka Cove, Belvue, Colo.
He graduated from Maternity B.V.M. in Bourbonnais, and Victor Andrew High School in Tinley Park.
He was a B T Journeyman pipefitter, refrigeration certified, and certified foreman at Braconier Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of Pipefitters Local 208 in Denver, Colo.
Andy enjoyed water sports, snowboarding and camping. He was funny, kind and generous, especially at Christmas. He was a mentor who cared deeply about his apprentices.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Boucher, stepfather, Stephen Monts; brother, Eugene Boucher; grandmothers, Ann Lardi and Neila Boucher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Andy’s life-long friends included: Adam LaFrance, Ben McConaughy and Mike Roach. James Steil, of Denver, is a friend who started the pipefitter apprenticeship at the same time as Andy.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Lee Boucher; stepgrandfather, Joseph Lardi; and grandfathers, Walter Byrum and Arthur Boucher.
Andy will be missed by all who knew him.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held. Memorial services will be at a later date in Illinois and Colorado.
A memorial fund will be set up in Andrew’s name for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and the Ronald McDonald House near Loyola Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
