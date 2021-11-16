Amy Schultz

LANESVILLE, Ind. — Amy Renee Schultz (Scott), passed away Nov. 9, 2021. She was born Dec. 18, 1965, to Charles and Shirley Scott, in Uniontown, Pa.
As the fifth of six children, she and her siblings had many stories and adventures growing up.
She was introduced to her future husband, Steve, by her brother, Pat, when they served together in the U.S. Air Force at Griffiss AFB in Rome, N.Y.
Amy and Steve developed many lifelong friends while they lived there. In 1987, Amy gave birth to her son, Casey Logan. He helped mom light up the room with their smiles. Amy enjoyed sharing new adventures with Casey as he grew in his early years. In 1990, Amy and her family moved to Aroma Park, and settled into new surroundings and jobs. Soon Amy gave birth to her second son, Cody Nolan. Casey wasn’t sure about sharing his mother with his younger brother, but together they learned to walk, ride bikes, fish and go on new adventures. In 1992, they moved out to a new home off Eagle Island Road, where the boys met new friends and learned to swim with mom’s help in their pool.
She was the constant bond in the family and a loving mother to her boys; supporting her boys as they played baseball at Aroma Park Little League, indoor and outdoor soccer and basketball with the Kankakee Park District and learning the strength of God at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, soon made Amy, Steve and the boys a stronger team.
Amy carried many jobs outside of being a mother and wife as she worked at Baker and Taylor, delivered papers for The Daily Journal to the carriers and was a day care helper at St. Paul’s School. After the family moved to Herscher, she also worked in the cafeteria at the school as well.
In 2001, the family started another adventure and moved to Lanesville, Ind., as dad took a transfer for Rohm and Haas, which is now Dow Chemical. Again, Amy was the constant bond keeping the boys secure in their new surroundings and supporting them in baseball and basketball. Soon the boys were grown and on their own as fine young men thanks to mom. Always proud to be a wife and mother, Amy was happiest spending time with her family.
On Christmas Eve 2019, she became a grandmother to Isla Jo and again in March of 2020, she was blessed with a grandson, Deagan Allen. They really lit up her world. Bouncing on “Grammy’s” knee or cuddled up in her arms, she was in her element again with her new little ones.
Surviving are her husband, Steve, and their sons and families Casey, Alyssa and Isla Jo, of Lanesville, Ind., and Cody, Malea and Deagan Allen, of Corydon, Ind.; her best big brother, Charles Robert Scott “Chucky,” brother, Jeffery (Sam), sister, Bobbi Lou (George), brother, Patrick (Ana), and sister, Chris (Jeremy); nieces, Sherri, Jenny, Sunny, Amy, Chelsea, Kim, Trisha, Shelly and Nicole, along with nephews, Jeffery, Jeremy, Patrick, Dillon, Aaron, Cory and Jordan; and in-laws, John and Debi Schultz, Roger and Lois Schultz and Karen Wood. She is also survived by her companion rottweiler, Heidi Rae, and big mouth dog, Buddy.
She is lovingly reuniting with her other companions, Mia, Rowdy, Babe, Gus and Barney Bates; along with her parents, Scotty and Shirley.
Amy also will be missed by her special friends; they know who they are. God bless.
Cremation has been chosen.