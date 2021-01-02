LOUISVILLE, KY. — Amy Cosby, 64, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Dec. 24, 2020.
Amy was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Ft. Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Wanda Worden. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are her loving husband of 18 years, William Cosby; daughter, Kelli Kauzlarich (Tony); son, Andrew Panici (Jamie); son, Nick Panici (Brook); grandchildren, Camryn Kauzlarich, Leah Kauzlarich, T.J. Kauzlarich, James Panici and Will Panici; brothers, Mark Worden (Gerry), and John Worden (Anita).
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions — East Louisville, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
